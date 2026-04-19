Ryan Feltner And Rockies Face Dodgers On April 19

Feltner is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.5 extra base hits and 1.9 home runs per game.