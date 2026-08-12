Ryan Feltner And Rockies Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 12

Feltner is 4-6 with a 5.71 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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