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Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies

Ryan Feltner

Colorado Rockies • #18 SP

Ryan Feltner And Rockies Play Cubs On June 16

Ryan Feltner will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, June 16 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Feltner has -144 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Feltner is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering six earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Feltner

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