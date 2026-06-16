Ryan Feltner And Rockies Play Cubs On June 16

Feltner is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering six earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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