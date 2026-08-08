Ryan Feltner And Rockies Face Cardinals On Aug. 8

Feltner is 4-6 with a 5.71 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.