Ryan Feltner And Rockies Square Off Against Brewers On June 5

Feltner is 2-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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