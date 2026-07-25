Ryan Feltner And Rockies Play Brewers On July 25
Ryan Feltner will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Feltner has +126 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Feltner is 3-4 with a 5.48 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.