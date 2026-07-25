FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies

Ryan Feltner

Colorado Rockies • #18 SP

Ryan Feltner And Rockies Play Brewers On July 25

Ryan Feltner will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Feltner has +126 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Feltner is 3-4 with a 5.48 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Feltner

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News