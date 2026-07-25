Ryan Feltner And Rockies Play Brewers On July 25

Feltner is 3-4 with a 5.48 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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