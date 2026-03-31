Ryan Feltner And Rockies Play Blue Jays On March 31

Feltner went 0-2 with a 4.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Blue Jays averaged 4.9 runs per game last year, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.