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Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies

Ryan Feltner

Colorado Rockies • #18 SP

Ryan Feltner And Rockies Play Blue Jays On March 31

Ryan Feltner will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Feltner has -102 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Feltner went 0-2 with a 4.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Blue Jays averaged 4.9 runs per game last year, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Feltner

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