Ryan Feltner And Rockies Take On Astros On April 6

Feltner is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings pitched.

The Astros are averaging 7 runs per game this season, while racking up 4.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.