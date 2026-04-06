Ryan Feltner And Rockies Take On Astros On April 6
Ryan Feltner will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Houston Astros at Coors Field, on Monday, April 6 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Feltner has -118 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Feltner is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings pitched.
The Astros are averaging 7 runs per game this season, while racking up 4.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.