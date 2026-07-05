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Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Face Yankees On July 5

Royce Lewis and his Minnesota Twins will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, July 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Lewis has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .212 BA, .286 OBP and .374 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 23 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. Lewis has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers (3-6) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.08 ERA in 88 1/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

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