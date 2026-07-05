Royce Lewis And Twins Face Yankees On July 5

Lewis is hitting for a .212 BA, .286 OBP and .374 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 23 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. Lewis has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers (3-6) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.08 ERA in 88 1/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.

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