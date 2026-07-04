Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Yankees On July 4

Lewis is hitting for a .212 BA, .288 OBP and .379 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 23 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. Lewis has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Brendan Beck will start for the Yankees, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.