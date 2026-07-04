FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Yankees On July 4

Royce Lewis and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, July 4 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Lewis has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .212 BA, .288 OBP and .379 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 23 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. Lewis has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Brendan Beck will start for the Yankees, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News