FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Face Royals On June 7

Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, on Sunday, June 7 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Lewis has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .159 BA, .260 OBP and .271 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .531 and he has scored 11 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Lewis has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (2-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.22 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News