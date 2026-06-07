Royce Lewis And Twins Face Royals On June 7

Lewis is hitting for a .159 BA, .260 OBP and .271 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .531 and he has scored 11 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Lewis has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (2-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.22 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.