Royce Lewis And Twins Play Royals On Aug. 6

Lewis is hitting for a .233 BA, .309 OBP and .417 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 38 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Lewis has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (5-8) takes the mound for the Royals in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.51 ERA in 138 1/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.

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