Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 4

Lewis is hitting for a .221 BA, .300 OBP and .406 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 38 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Lewis has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Mariners.

Randy Dobnak makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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