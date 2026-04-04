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Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Rays On April 4

Royce Lewis and his Minnesota Twins will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lewis has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .190 BA, .320 OBP and .571 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .891 and he has scored six runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in five runs. Lewis has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2 with two RBIs) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Steven Matz (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

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