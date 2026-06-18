Royce Lewis And Twins Face Rangers On June 18

Lewis is hitting for a .206 BA, .292 OBP and .369 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 17 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. Lewis has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.86 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.

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