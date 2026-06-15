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Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Rangers On June 15

Royce Lewis and his Minnesota Twins will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Monday, June 15 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Lewis has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .211 BA, .296 OBP and .383 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 15 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Lewis has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

The Rangers are sending MacKenzie Gore (4-5) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.18 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

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