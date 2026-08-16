Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 16

Lewis is hitting for a .242 BA, .312 OBP and .428 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 44 runs. In 365 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Lewis has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 6.27 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 80 1/3 innings pitched.

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