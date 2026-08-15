Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 15

Lewis is hitting for a .241 BA, .313 OBP and .427 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 44 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Lewis has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (10-5) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 143 2/3 innings pitched, with 176 strikeouts.

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