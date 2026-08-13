Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 13

Lewis is hitting for a .245 BA, .317 OBP and .433 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 44 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Lewis has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Aaron Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.47 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

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