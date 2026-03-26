Royce Lewis And Twins Play Orioles On March 26

Lewis had a .237 BA, .283 OBP and .388 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .671 and he scored 36 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he hit 13 home runs and drove in 52 runs. Lewis recorded 12 steals on 14 attempts.

Trevor Rogers takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Orioles.

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