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Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Play Orioles On March 26

Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins will face the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, March 26 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Lewis has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Lewis had a .237 BA, .283 OBP and .388 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .671 and he scored 36 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he hit 13 home runs and drove in 52 runs. Lewis recorded 12 steals on 14 attempts.

Trevor Rogers takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Orioles.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

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