Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 12

Lewis is hitting for a .242 BA, .315 OBP and .427 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 43 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Lewis has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

The Orioles are sending Shane Baz (4-11) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 4-11 with a 3.76 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.

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