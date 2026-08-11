Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 11

Lewis is hitting for a .239 BA, .313 OBP and .426 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 42 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Lewis has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Brandon Young (8-3 with a 3.43 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season.

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