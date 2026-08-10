Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 10

Lewis is hitting for a .235 BA, .309 OBP and .425 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 41 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Lewis has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Brewers.

Trevor Rogers gets the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.20 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.