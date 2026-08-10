FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 10

Royce Lewis and his Minnesota Twins will face the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Lewis has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .235 BA, .309 OBP and .425 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 41 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Lewis has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Brewers.

Trevor Rogers gets the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.20 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News