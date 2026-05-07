Royce Lewis And Twins Take On Nationals On May 7

Lewis is hitting for a .169 BA, .270 OBP and .312 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored eight runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. Lewis has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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