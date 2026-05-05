Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Nationals On May 5

Lewis is hitting for a .176 BA, .274 OBP and .324 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored seven runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. Lewis has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Cade Cavalli (1-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season.

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