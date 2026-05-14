Royce Lewis And Twins Take On Marlins On May 14
Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins will face the Miami Marlins at Target Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Lewis has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Lewis is hitting for a .167 BA, .269 OBP and .300 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored 10 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. Lewis has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Marlins.
Braxton Garrett gets the call to start for the Marlins, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.