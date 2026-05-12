Royce Lewis And Twins Play Marlins On May 12

Lewis is hitting for a .170 BA, .267 OBP and .307 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .574 and he has scored 10 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. Lewis has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

The Marlins are sending Eury Perez (2-4) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.01 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.