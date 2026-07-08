Royce Lewis And Twins Face Guardians On July 8

Lewis is hitting for a .214 BA, .292 OBP and .376 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 24 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. Lewis has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (4-6 with a 4.44 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season.

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