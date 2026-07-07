Royce Lewis And Twins Take On Guardians On July 7

Lewis is hitting for a .217 BA, .293 OBP and .382 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 24 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. Lewis has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Yankees.

Joey Cantillo (7-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.