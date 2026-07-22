Royce Lewis And Twins Face Guardians On July 22

Lewis is hitting for a .216 BA, .294 OBP and .390 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 31 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Lewis has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi gets the start for the Guardians, his 20th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.