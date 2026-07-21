Royce Lewis And Twins Take On Guardians On July 21

Lewis is hitting for a .218 BA, .295 OBP and .395 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 31 runs. In 268 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Lewis has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (8-5 with a 2.73 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.