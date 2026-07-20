Royce Lewis And Twins Take On Guardians On July 20

Lewis is hitting for a .217 BA, .292 OBP and .396 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 30 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Lewis has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

The Guardians are sending Tanner Bibee (3-9) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 3.90 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

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