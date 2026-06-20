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Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Play Diamondbacks On June 20

Royce Lewis and his Minnesota Twins will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Lewis has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .200 BA, .282 OBP and .373 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored 18 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Lewis has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen (3-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 5.35 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

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