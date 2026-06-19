Royce Lewis And Twins Face Diamondbacks On June 19

Lewis is hitting for a .199 BA, .283 OBP and .356 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored 17 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. Lewis has recorded four steals on four attempts. He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Rangers.

Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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