Royce Lewis And Twins Play Cubs On July 19

Lewis is hitting for a .216 BA, .292 OBP and .392 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 30 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Lewis has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (5-8) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.17 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.

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