Royce Lewis And Twins Play Cubs On July 17

Lewis is hitting for a .219 BA, .297 OBP and .399 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 30 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Lewis has recorded six steals on six attempts. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 0 for 2 against the Angels.

Colin Rea gets the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.75 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.

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