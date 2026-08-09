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Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 9

Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Lewis has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .239 BA, .314 OBP and .432 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 41 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Lewis has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski (11-5 with a 1.63 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

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