Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 8

Lewis is hitting for a .236 BA, .311 OBP and .428 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 41 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Lewis has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser (3-4 with a 4.48 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.