Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 7

Lewis is hitting for a .233 BA, .310 OBP and .425 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 39 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Lewis has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Shane Drohan makes the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 88 2/3 innings pitched.

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