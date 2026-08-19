Royce Lewis And Twins Face Braves On Aug. 19

Lewis is hitting for a .240 BA, .313 OBP and .421 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 45 runs. In 377 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Lewis has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.

The Braves are sending AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

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