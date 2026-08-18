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Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Take On Braves On Aug. 18

Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Atlanta Braves at Target Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Lewis has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .243 BA, .316 OBP and .426 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 45 runs. In 373 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Lewis has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Braves.

Tyler Mahle (4-9 with a 4.64 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

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