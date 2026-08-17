Royce Lewis And Twins Play Braves On Aug. 17

Lewis is hitting for a .243 BA, .317 OBP and .429 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 45 runs. In 369 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Lewis has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Martin Perez makes the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.96 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.

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