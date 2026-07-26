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Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Athletics On July 26

Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins will face the Athletics at Target Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Lewis has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .212 BA, .297 OBP and .380 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 34 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Lewis has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs (3-9 with a 5.96 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

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