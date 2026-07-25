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Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Take On Athletics On July 25

Royce Lewis and his Minnesota Twins will take on the Athletics at Target Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lewis has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .211 BA, .297 OBP and .378 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 33 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Lewis has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

Mason Barnett will start for the Athletics, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

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