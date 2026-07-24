Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Athletics On July 24

Lewis is hitting for a .213 BA, .294 OBP and .382 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 33 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Lewis has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Jacob Lopez (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.64 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

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