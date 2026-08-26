Royce Lewis And Twins Play Athletics On Aug. 26

Lewis is hitting for a .236 BA, .305 OBP and .406 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 45 runs. In 400 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Lewis has recorded 13 steals on 13 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn (8-8) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.

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