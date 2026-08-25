Royce Lewis And Twins Take On Athletics On Aug. 25

Lewis is hitting for a .233 BA, .303 OBP and .404 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 45 runs. In 396 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Lewis has recorded 12 steals on 12 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Gage Jump gets the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 4.83 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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