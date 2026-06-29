Royce Lewis And Twins Play Astros On June 29

Lewis is hitting for a .213 BA, .288 OBP and .372 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 21 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Lewis has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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