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Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Astros On July 1

Royce Lewis and his Minnesota Twins will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Lewis has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .216 BA, .291 OBP and .384 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 23 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. Lewis has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Astros.

Tatsuya Imai makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 5.36 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

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