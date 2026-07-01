Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Astros On July 1

Lewis is hitting for a .216 BA, .291 OBP and .384 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 23 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. Lewis has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Astros.

Tatsuya Imai makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 5.36 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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