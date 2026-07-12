Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Angels On July 12

Lewis is hitting for a .221 BA, .296 OBP and .403 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 30 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Lewis has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Angels.

Jose Soriano makes the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

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